Clemson WR Beaux Collins intends to enter transfer portal

Clemson receiver Beaux Collins intends to enter the transfer portal and finish his college career somewhere else. Collins announced his decision after spending the past three seasons with the Tigers. He started the 21 games he played the past two seasons and ends his Clemson career with 91 catches for 1,290 yard and 11 touchdowns. Collins thanked his family, friends, teammates and coaches in his social media post before saying he intended to enter the portal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.