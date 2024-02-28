Clemson uses balanced attack and put clamps on Hinson, Pitt in 69-62 win

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter and Joe Girard each scored 15 points and PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin each recorded double-doubles and Clemson beat Pittsburgh 69-62. Schieffelin also scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Hall scored 12 and secured 10 boards for the Tigers. Carlton Carrington scored 18 points, reserve Ishmael Leggett scored 15, Jaland Lowe 11 and Zack Austin 10 for Pitt. Hunter sealed it with a straight-on 3 that initially bounced high off the front of the rim and then fell through with 38 seconds left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.