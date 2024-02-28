Clemson, Swinney hoping to build off 5-game winning streak to finish 2023

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
FILE -Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Clemson has opened spring football practice Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 with Swinney eager to build on the Tigers' finish of five straight victories. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has seen the effects of his team’s five-game winning streak to close the season pay dividends. He expects that to continue now that they are back on the field for spring football practice. The Tigers were picked to win the ACC title last year, but instead found themselves at 4-4 through October and struggling to reach a bowl. But they found their stride late in the year in a run that included beating a pair of ranked opponents in Notre Dame and North Carolina and SEC opponents in South Carolina and Kentucky.

