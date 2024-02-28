Clemson, Swinney hoping to build off 5-game winning streak to finish 2023

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has seen the effects of his team’s five-game winning streak to close the season pay dividends. He expects that to continue now that they are back on the field for spring football practice. The Tigers were picked to win the ACC title last year, but instead found themselves at 4-4 through October and struggling to reach a bowl. But they found their stride late in the year in a run that included beating a pair of ranked opponents in Notre Dame and North Carolina and SEC opponents in South Carolina and Kentucky.

