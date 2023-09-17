Clemson starting receiver Cole Turner lost for season with injury

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting receiver Cole Turner is out for the season after he tore three abductor muscles during the Tigers’ 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic this past Saturday night. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Turner’s injury on Sunday. Turner is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound second-year freshman from Vestavia Hills, Alabama. He started the opener against Duke and again against the Owls. He missed a week two win over Charleston Southern due to lower body injury. Turner had three catches for 28 yards in his two appearances.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.