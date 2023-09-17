Clemson starting receiver Cole Turner lost for season with injury

By The Associated Press
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting receiver Cole Turner is out for the season after he tore three abductor muscles during the Tigers’ 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic this past Saturday night. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Turner’s injury on Sunday. Turner is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound second-year freshman from Vestavia Hills, Alabama. He started the opener against Duke and again against the Owls. He missed a week two win over Charleston Southern due to lower body injury. Turner had three catches for 28 yards in his two appearances.

