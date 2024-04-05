Clemson Spring: Tigers seeking players to make big-time plays on revived offense

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson is looking for talented playmakers to once again make the big-time, explosive plays that were the trademarks of an attack that won six ACC championships and two national titles from 2015-22. Tigers second-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has seen signs his offense may have found some as it finishes spring workouts with its annual Orange-and-White game on Saturday. Riley said he’s seen play-making ability from quarterback Cade Klublnik, receivers like Tyler Brown and Antonio Williams, and tailback Phil Mafah throughout spring. The Tigers were picked to win the ACC before last season, but were out of contention before November.

