Clemson secures top-4 finish in ACC, beats Notre Dame 87-64

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Clemson cruised to an 87-64 victory over Notre Dame in an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season finale. Clemson (21-9, 13-6) wrapped up a top four finish in the conference to earn a bye in the first two rounds of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. It was also the last regular-season game for longtime Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, who is stepping down at season’s end after 23 years with the Fighting Irish. Cormac Ryan scored 19 points for Notre Dame (11-20, 3-17).

