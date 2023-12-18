Clemson S Mukuba transfers home to Texas; QB Dante Moore chooses Oregon after freshman year at UCLA

Former Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba is transferring to Texas, his hometown school and cornerback Decamerion Richardson says he is leaving Mississippi State for rival Mississippi. Meanwhile, quarterback Dante Moore committed to Oregon after spending his freshman year at UCLA. Moore is the second high-profile quarterback to choose Oregon as a transfer destination along with Dillon Gabriel. Entering the portal officially were Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, a three-year starter, TCU quarterback Chandler Morris, and two former five-star recruits from USC in freshman quarterback Malachi Nelson and sophomore cornerback Domani Jackson.

