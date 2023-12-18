Clemson S Mukuba transfers home to Texas; CB Richardson goes from Mississippi State to Ole Miss

Former Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba has announced he is transferring Texas, his hometown school, and cornerback Decamerion Richardson says he is leaving Mississippi State for rival Mississippi. Former Buffalo safety Devin Grant, who had five interceptions this season, has committed to Syracuse, and Texas A&M got a commitment from Central Michigan safety Trey Jones. Meanwhile, former Duke running back Jordan Waters is staying in the same area code, moving over to North Carolina State about 20 miles away in Raleigh. Waters ran for 753 yards yards and 12 TDs.

