Clemson runs away from NC State, 80-54 in ACC quarterfinal

By The Associated Press
North Carolina State players Jarkel Joiner (1), Jack Clark (5) and D.J. Burns Jr. (30) sit on the bench late during the second half of their loss to Clemson in an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chuck Burton]

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall each scored 15 points and Clemson pulled away from North Carolina State in the second half to earn an 80-54 victory in a quarterfinal game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Clemson (23-9), the No. 3 seed, will face second-seeded Virginia in the second of Friday night’s semifinal match-ups.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.