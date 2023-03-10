Clemson runs away from NC State, 80-54 in ACC quarterfinal

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall each scored 15 points and Clemson pulled away from North Carolina State in the second half to earn an 80-54 victory in a quarterfinal game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Clemson (23-9), the No. 3 seed, will face second-seeded Virginia in the second of Friday night’s semifinal match-ups.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Clemson guard Brevin Galloway (11) celebrates after a 3-point basket by forward Ian Schieffelin (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chuck Burton
Clemson players celebrate after a teammate's 3-point basket against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chuck Burton