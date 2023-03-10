Clemson runs away from NC State, 80-54 in ACC quarterfinal

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall each scored 15 points and Clemson pulled away from North Carolina State in the second half to earn an 80-54 victory in a quarterfinal game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Clemson (23-9), the No. 3 seed, will face second-seeded Virginia in the second of Friday night’s semifinal match-ups.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.