Clemson running back Will Shipley in concussion protocol after hit at North Carolina State

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting tailback Will Shipley is in concussion protocol and his status against No. 12 Notre Dame this week is uncertain. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said scans on Shipley’s neck came back negative, which is what they were most concerned about after the hit at the goal line against North Carolina State. Shipley laid on the field for a few moments before walking to the sidelines on his own power. He did not return for the second half Clemson’s 24-17 loss to the Wolfpack. Swinney said it won’t be until later in the week that he’d know about Shipley’s availability.

