Clemson running back and assistant coach CJ Spiller selected for stadium’s ring of honor

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — College Football Hall of Famer C.J. Spiller was selected to Clemson’s ring of honor for its Death Valley stadium on Monday. The award is the highest honor given by the school’s athletic department. Spiller played running back from 2006 to 2009 and set the Atlantic Coast Conference record with 7,588 all-purpose yards. He was selected to the College Football Hall in 2021. Spiller was picked No. 9 overall by Buffalo in the 2010 draft and spent eight seasons in the pros. He is entering his fourth season as Clemson’s running backs coach.

