Clemson routs Virginia Tech 14-5 after trailing in early innings

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Caden Grice hit a grand slam in Clemson’s seven-run sixth inning and the Tigers rallied to defeat Virginia Tech 14-5 in the ACC Tournament. Trailing 5-3 entering the sixth inning, Clemson took the lead when two runs scored on an outfield error and Cam Cannarella delivered a go-ahead single. Grice’s slam capped the rally and was his team-high 15th home run of the season, giving him a team-high 58 RBIs. Clemson used seven pitchers, the last four of which did not allow a run over the final five innings. B.J. Bailey, the fourth pitcher, was credited with the win.

