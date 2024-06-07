Clemson reunion between old Tigers assistants Bakich and Florida’s O’Sullivan at NCAA super regional

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — It’s a Clemson reunion 22 years in the making with past Tigers assistants and current opposing coaches in Erik Bakich of Clemson and Kevin O’Sullivan of Florida squaring off for a spot in the College World Series in the NCAA’s super regionals. The best-of-three series starts Saturday. It was back in 2002 when Bakich and O’Sullivan were staffers for Clemson coach Jack Leggett. Just like then, Leggett will be in the Tigers’ dugout for the games as Bakich’s assistant for program, staff and player development. O’Sullivan called it surreal to be back at Clemson, which he left in 2008.

