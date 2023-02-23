Clemson reaches new heights with 91-73 win over Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 29 points, all five starters scored in double figures, and Clemson set a program single-season record for most ACC wins, rolling past Syracuse 91-73. The Tigers improved to 12-5 in the ACC. Their previous best conference marks were 11-4 in the Southern Conference in 1951-52 and 11-7 in the ACC in 2017-18. Tyson added 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double this season. Chase Hunter also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists. PJ Hall scored 16, Brevin Galloway 15 and Ian Schieffelin had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Judah Mintz led Syracuse with 23 points. Jesse Edwards added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Joe Girard scored 11 points.

