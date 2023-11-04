Clemson RB Will Shipley won’t play against No. 12 Notre Dame after hard hit at NC State

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will be without starting running back Will Shipley, who was in concussion protocol after a hard hit at North Carolina State last week where his head snapped forward. Scans on Shipley’s neck came back negative, but Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Shipley needed to make progress during the week to be able to play. Shipley leads the Tigers with 515 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

