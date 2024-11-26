Clemson quarterback Klubnik duels South Carolina’s Sellers on Saturday with CFP berth in play

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 12 Clemson and No. 16 South Carolina entered the year with major questions at quarterback, almost all that have been answered in the stellar play of the Tigers’ Cade Klubnik and the Gamecocks’ LaNorris Sellers. Both have led their teams to the brink of the College Football Playoff, a challenge that concludes on Saturday at Death Valley. Klubnik was prone to mistakes much of last season, but has thrown for 29 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Sellers also had turnover issues earlier this season, but has 13 TDs and two picks during the Gamecocks’ win streak.

