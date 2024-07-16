Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley poised for bigger impact in 2nd season

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Garrett Riley’s offense eventually kicked in during his first season at Clemson, but far too late to make the Tigers championship contenders a year ago. Riley expected a faster, crisper start for his group in year two as Clemson looks to chase titles this fall. The Tigers had meltdowns and mistakes in starting 4-4 last season, the defending ACC champions falling out of the race before November. But Clemson finished with five straight victories to give the team momentum and focus heading into the offseason. Riley said players like quarterback Cade Klubnik and tailback Phil Mafah have improved.

