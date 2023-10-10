Clemson OC Riley says attack too inconsistent during first half of the season

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was brought in to supercharge the Tigers’ attack. But halfway through the season, Riley said the offense has been too inconsistent and mistake-prone as Clemson reaches its bye week. The Tigers are 35th nationally at 437 yards a game. But they’ve lost twice so far, and the ACC preseason favorites are unlikely to lift any trophies this season. Clemson has lost 10 turnovers that have led to 49 points for its opponents. Riley said he’ll keep stressing consistency and solid technique to prepare for the rest of the year.

