Clemson moves to 2-0 for first time in 13 years in a regional beating Coastal Carolina 4-3

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Shortstop Jacob Hinderleider went 5 for 5 and Cam Cannarella’s deep sacrifice fly to the left field wall produced the game-winning run and Clemson beat Coastal Carolina 4-3 in the Clemson Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Clemson’s Alden Mathes started the top of ninth getting hit by a pitch. Hinderleider followed with a single to left and Mathes advanced to third before Cannarella, who appeared to have left the park, drove in Mathes. Coastal Carolina’s Zack Beach tied it at 3-all in the seventh when the lefty crushed the ball well past the right field wall.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.