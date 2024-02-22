Clemson makes a season-high 14 3-pointers in beating Georgia Tech 81-57

ATLANTA (AP) — Ian Schieffelin had 19 points, Chase Hunter scored 11 of his 18 points in the final 11 minutes and Clemson made a season-high 14 3-pointers in beating Georgia Tech 81-57. Clemson started 9 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 6 behind the arc, to take a 23-9 lead as Georgia Tech went just over four minutes without scoring. Clemson led by 17 points with 44 seconds left in the first half before Georgia Tech scored the final five points, highlighted by Baye Ndongo’s block leading to a fast-break layup by Tafara Gapare just before the buzzer. Schieffelin scored 13 points in the first half and PJ Hall added 11 as Clemson led 43-31 after shooting 50% from the field, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range.

