Clemson looks to new coordinator Riley to fire up offense

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley isn’t looking for Clemson to do a lot of things on offense. He’s more interested in getting his guys to do a few things exceptionally well. Riley joined the Tigers in January right after helping TCU play for a national title as its offensive coordinator. Riley has quickly put his mark on Clemson’s offense this spring. The Tigers end their spring workouts with their annual Orange-and-White game on Saturday. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik says he likes the repetition and simplicity of Riley’s approach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.