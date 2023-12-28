Clemson looking to end disappointing season on a high note against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl

Clemson tries to end its worst season since 2010 with a five-game winning streak when it plays Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. The Tigers have won a postseason game in each of the last 12 years. It’s the longest streak in major college football history. Kentucky, meanwhile, dropped five of its last seven after a 5-0 start but ended the regular season with a 38-31 victory against in-state rival Louisville in the annual Governor’s Cup. Wildcats star running back Ray Davis will play despite turning pro.

