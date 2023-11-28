Clemson linebacker Trotter giving up his final college season to enter NFL draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is giving up his final season of college football to enter the NFL draft. The junior announced his decision to go pro Tuesday on social media. Trotter was a second-team AP All-American a season ago. This year, he led the Tigers with 87 tackles and 14 1/2 stops behind the line of scrimmage. He also had two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown in a 31-23 victory over then-No. 12 Notre Dame on Nov. 4. Trotter is the son of longtime NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.