Clemson left guard Trent Howard out with ACL tear for South Carolina game

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson reserve guard Trent Howard will miss the 12th-ranked Tigers game with No. 16 South Carolina this week after tearing the ACL in his left knee at practice this week. Howard had filled in the past two weeks and started last week’s win over The Citadel due to injuries to his linemates. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Howard was listed on the team’s depth chart as backup at left and right guard. The Tigers are 9-2 and seeking a fourth straight win over the 8-3 Gamecocks on Saturday.

