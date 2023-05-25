Clemson leading scorer Hall withdraws from NBA draft, returns to Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson leading scorer PJ Hall is returning for a fourth season of college after withdrawing from the NBA draft. Hall is a 6-foot-10 forward who’ll be a senior next season. He announced his intentions to return to the Tigers on social media. Hall averaged 15.3 points last season. He also led the Tigers with 37 blocks while pulling down 5.7 rebounds. Hall took part in the NBA combine before deciding to hold off turning pro for another season.

