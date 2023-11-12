Clemson holds off late Davidson rally, claims Asheville Championship 68-65

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — PJ Hall hit a pair of clutch free throws and Clemson held off a late Davidson rally to claim the Asheville Championship, 68-65. Joseph Girard III hit from deep with 2:38 left to put Clemson in front, 64-56, but Davidson answered with four free throws from Reed Bailey and a David Skogman 3 to get within one, 64-63. Chase Hunter scored at the basket with 1:05 to push the Tigers lead back to three points, but Angelo Brizzi’s layup got the Wildcats back within a point. Hall drew a foul from Skogman with :21 left and hit both free throws. Davidson had 3-point attempts from Skogman, Brizzi and Bobby Durkin miss in the final 12 seconds.

