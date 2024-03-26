Clemson hires Chattanooga’s Shawn Poppie to be women’s basketball coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has hired Chattanooga coach Shawn Poppie to be its women’s basketball coach. Poppie comes to the Tigers after winning the Southern Conference Tournament and reaching the NCAA Tournament in both of his seasons leading the Mocs. He had a six-year deal worth a total of $3.375 million approved by the Board of Trustees’ compensation committee on Tuesday. Poppie was 48-18 at Chattanooga, which lost to No. 3 seed North Carolina State 64-45 in the first round on Saturday. Poppie takes over for Amanda Butler, who was let go earlier this month after six seasons.

