Clemson guard Chase Hunter enters NBA Draft, but retains eligibility to come back to college

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson guard Chase Hunter says he’s entering the NBA draft, but retaining his eligibility should he want to come back to college. Hunter was the Tigers’ third leading scorer this season at 12.9 points a game and started all 36 games. He helped Clemson advance to the Elite Eight last month, losing to Alabama to miss out on the Final Four. Hunter is a 6-foot-4 guard from Atlanta. He announced his decision Wednesday on social media. Hunter could return to school for a sixth season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.