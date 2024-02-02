Clemson gives raises to seven assistant football coaches

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s board of trustees has approved raises for seven football assistant coaches. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin received a $550,000 raise to make his annual salary $1.4 million. Defensive tackles coach Nick Eason got a raise of $300,000 to increase his salary to $1.1 million. That gives the Tigers three coaches including offensive coordinator Garrett Riley who will make more than $1 million this season. The Tigers went 9-4 last season, winning their final five games.

