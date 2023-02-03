Clemson gives raises, contract extensions to football staff

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson gave raises to special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason on Friday. The school’s board of trustees compensation committee approved increases of $50,000 to Reed and Eason, upping their salaries to $800,000 a year. Reed, Eason and seven other members of the on-field football staff got one-year contract extensions. Clemson hired Garrett Riley as its new offensive coordinator last month, giving him a three-year deal worth $1.75 million per season. The Tigers went 11-3 and won the Atlantic Coast Conference title for the seventh time in eight seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.