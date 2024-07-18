Clemson gives men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell new contract after run to Elite Eight

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell received a new, five-year contract worth $20 million after leading the Tigers to the Elite Eight this past season. Brownell’s deal was among several for Clemson head coaches and assistants by the university’s board of trustees Thursday. Brownell’s agreement keeps him through the 2028-29 season. He’ll make $3.5 million next season, an increase over the $3 million he was scheduled to make under the old deal. Others with new agreements were men’s soccer coach Mike Noonan, who won two of the past three NCAA College Cup titles and baseball coach Erik Bakich.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.