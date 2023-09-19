Clemson gets the chance to restore its championship credentials when it faces No. 4 Florida State

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney understands the chance out there for his team to get itself back in the championship hunt when the Tigers face No. 4 Florida State. Swinney believes his players are ready to seize the opportunity. Clemson was picked to win its eighth ACC title in nine seasons over the summer and began the season ranked No. 9. But the Tigers fell to No. 25 after losing to unranked Duke and fell from the rankings a week later. Now, the Tigers have their best and possibly last chance to rehab their reputation.

