Clemson fires women’s basketball coach Butler after six seasons, one NCAA appearance

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has fired women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler after six seasons and just one NCAA Tournament appearance. Athletic director Graham Neff announced the move Tuesday. Butler was 81-106 during her time with the Tigers and 32-75 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. In 2019, she led her first team to the NCAAs to break a 17-year tournament drought. But Butler’s team had just one winning season in the past five, going 19-16 two seasons ago.

