Clemson fans will now text questions instead of calling into Dabo Swinney’s weekly radio show

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will no longer be taking live phone calls on his weekly radio show. The station that airs the show has told fans to text in their questions instead. And the show has been renamed from “Tiger Calls” to “Tiger Sports Hour.” Last year, Swinney had a hostile response to a caller identified as Tyler from Spartanburg, who asked, “Why are we paying you $11.5 million to go 4-4?” Clemson went on to win its final five games. The 14th-ranked Tigers open the season against No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday.

