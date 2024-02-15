Clemson defensive tackle Capehart charged with unlawful possession of weapon

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on university property this month. Online records in Pickens County detail that Capehart was arrested Feb. 6. He also was charged with failure to exercise due care in a motor vehicle. Capehart is a 6-foot-5, 320-pound senior from Hartsville who is planning for his fifth season with the Tigers. He has played in 34 games, all as a backup, and made 30 career tackles. The Clemson athletic department said Wednesday it was aware of Capehart’s arrest and charges from the start. According to the Pickens County court records, Capehart posted a $10,000 bond for the weapons charge and a $232.50 bond on the traffic charge.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.