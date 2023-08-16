Clemson defensive tackle Burley might miss opener with injury, Swinney says

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says highly regarded freshman defensive tackle Vic Burley might miss the ninth-ranked Tigers’ opener at Duke because of a lower body injury. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Burley was considered among the top defensive tackles coming out of high school. He was hurt during the team’s scrimmage Saturday. Burley was working to make the backup rotation at tackle behind starters Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro. Swinney said the injury is nothing long-term, although Burley might not be recovered in time to face the Blue Devils on Sept. 4.

