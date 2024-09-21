Clemson defensive end Peter Woods out for NC State game with leg injury

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive end Peter Woods won’t play for the 21st-ranked Tigers against N.C. State because of a leg injury. The team announced Woods’ status about 90 minutes before kickoff. Woods was hurt on a chop block below the knee two weeks ago in a 66-20 win over Appalachian State. The Tigers were off last weekend. Coach Dabo Swinney had said the 315-pound Woods, who leads the team with 2 1/2 tackles for loss, was “day to day.”

