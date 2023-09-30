Clemson defense shows out with 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles to beat previously unbeaten Syracuse 31-14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw two touchdown passes and Clemson’s high-powered defense made a statement in a dominant 31-14 victory against previously unbeaten Syracuse. The Tigers sacked Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader five times, picked him off once, and forced three fumbles. They recovered two of those fumbles, the first of which came on the Orange’s opening drive.Klubnik finished 23 of 37 for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Brown caught eight balls for 151 yards and Will Shipley rushed 17 times for 66 yards and a score. Shrader completed 15 of 29 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 24 yards on 15 keepers. LeQuint Allen carried the ball 14 times for 56 yards. He also caught six balls for 38 yards and a score.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.