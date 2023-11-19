Clemson defense, Klubnik take down No. 22 North Carolina for third straight win 31-20

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 219 yards and a toucheown and Clemson’s defense held high-scoring No. 22 North Carolina to its fewest points this season in a 31-20 victory Saturday. The win as the third straight for the Tigers, who were the ACC preseason title favorites but lost four games by the end of October. They’ve rallied with three straight wins including a pair over ranked opponents after its 31-23 victory over then-No. 12 Notre Dame on Nov. 4. Klubnik also passed for a score while Will Shipley and Phil Mafah each rushed for scores as Clemson built a 28-14 lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.