Clemson DE Woods to miss second straight game against Stanford

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will be without starting defensive end Peter Woods for a second straight game when the 17th-ranked Tigers face Stanford on Saturday night. The team said Woods will not be available against the Cardinal as the 6-foot-3, 315-pound sophomore from Alabaster, Alabama continues rehabbing a lower leg injury sustained in the win against Appalachian State on Sept. 7. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has called Woods “day to day” when asked about his status.

