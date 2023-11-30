Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins entering the NFL draft, opting out of bowl

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins is entering the NFL draft and opting out of his team’s bowl game. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that Wiggins is turning pro in a text message to The Associated Press on Wednesday night. ESPN was first to report Wiggins’ decision. The all-ACC defensive back from Atlanta is considered a first-round NFL selection. He becomes Clemson’s second stellar defender to leave for the NFL after linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. announced his choice to turn pro Tuesday.

