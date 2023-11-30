Clemson coach Dabo Swinney lets go of offensive line and defensive ends coaches

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has let go of offensive line coach Thomas Austin and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall. Swinney announced his decision on Thursday. Austin was a former Clemson offensive lineman and led the group as its coach for the past two seasons. Hall joined the staff as an analyst in 2015 and was promoted to an on-field spot in 2018. Swinney said he and Hall talked and mutually agreed to part ways. With Austin, Swinney said he felt like it was a move he need to make to improve the team going forward.

