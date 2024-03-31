Clemson can’t get crucial stops vs. Alabama as Tigers’ bid for first Final Four falls short

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clemson reached its second-ever Elite Eight with a staunch defense that took away opponents’ perimeter game. On Saturday night, the Tigers couldn’t get stops when they needed them. Alabama was 16 of 23 from the field in the final 20 minutes — including 10 of 15 on 3-pointers — as the Tigers’ bid for their first Final Four fell short, 89-82 in the West Region final. In its three previous NCAA Tournament games, Clemson held opponents to 35.1% shooting from the field and 18.6% from 3-point range. The Tigers held Alabama in check early, but the Crimson Tide closed the game making 15 of 23 3s.

