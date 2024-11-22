Clemson beats Radford 79-51 in a Sunshine Slam campus game.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins scored 16 points, Dillon Hunter added a career-high 15 points and Clemson beat Radford 79-51 on Thursday night in a Sunshine Slam campus game. Clemson travels to Daytona Beach, Fla. to battle San Francisco in the Sunshine Jam on Monday. Radford also heads to Florida for a game on Monday against Chicago State in the Ocean Division of the tournament. Radford struggled in the second half, missing 15 of its first 18 shots to trail 60-37 with six minutes left. The Highlanders had two different stretches in the second half with seven straight misses.

