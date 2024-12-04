Clemson beats No. 4 Kentucky 70-66 for another top-5 win as Tigers hope for NCAA Tournament berth

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
Clemson celebrates a made 3-pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Artie Walker Jr.]

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson pulled off another victory over a top-five opponent as an unranked team, this time defeating No. 4 Kentucky 70-66 in the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Tigers have won four such matchups since the AP poll was expanded to 25 teams in the 1989-90 season. Ian Schieffelin had 11 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, and Clemson’s defense held Kentucky to 30 points fewer than its 96.7-point a game average coming in.

