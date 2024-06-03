Clemson beats Coastal Carolina 12-5, advances to first super regional since 2010

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Alden Mathes and Jacob Hinderleider had three RBIs apiece to help Clemson beat Costal Carolina 12-5 to win the Clemson Regional and advance to the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers won a regional for the first time since 2010, when the Tigers hosted a super regional and advanced to the College World Series. Mathes was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first inning, Hinderleider followed with a walk on four consecutive pitches and Mathes scored on a single by Blake Wright. Cam Cannarella loaded the bases when he reached on an error and then Hinderleider scored on a sacrifice fly that made it 2-0 in the top of the first and Clemson (44-14) led the rest of the way.

