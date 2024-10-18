Clemson approves an athletic fee of $150 per semester for students starting next year

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson University’s board of trustees has approved an athletic fee of $150 per semester for students starting next academic year. The panel debated the measure earlier this week before passing it on Friday. The fee is expected to raise between $7 million and $8 million for the athletic department in 2025-26. The school had long resisted such fees and has not charged its students for single-game available tickets to athletic events. Power conference schools have been looking for new ways to raise money following an an agreement to pay damages to past athletes and start paying current ones as early as next fall.

