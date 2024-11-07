Clemson and Virginia Tech looking to get back on track

No. 19 Clemson lost control of its chance at the Atlantic Coast Conference title game and a spot in the College Football Playoff after last week’s 33-21 loss to Louisville. The Tigers are looking to rebound against Virginia Tech this week. Even winning their final two ACC games does not mean a chance for a league title as No. 4 Miami and No. 13 SMU are both undefeated in conference play. Virginia Tech is also looking to bounce back after falling in overtime at Syracuse last week. Clemson has won six straight in the series.

