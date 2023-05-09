Clemson adds Syracuse’s Girard, 3 others to hoops team

By The Associated Press
FILE - Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III, right, drives against Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, March 4, 2023. Clemson has added four transfers including high-scoring, ex-Syracuse player Joseph Girard III to its men's basketball roster for next season. The school announced Tuesday, May 9, that Girard, former North Carolina State forward Jack Clark, ex-Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder and former UNC Greensboro forward Bas Leyte all signed with the Tigers for next season. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added ex-Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III along with three other transfers to its men’s basketball team for next season. Girard is a 6-foot-1 guard who played the past four seasons with the Orange. He was sixth in scoring in the Atlantic Coast Conference this past winter at 16.4 points a game. The others to join the Tigers are former North Carolina State and La Salle forward Jack Clark, ex-Air Force guard and former UNC Greensboro forward Bas Leyte. Clemson comes off a 23-11 season where it finished third in the ACC with a school-record 14 league wins.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.