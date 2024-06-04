Clemson adds Illinois State forward Foster to its men’s basketball roster

Clemson has added forward Myles Foster from Illinois State to its men’s basketball team. Tigers coach Brad Brownell said the 6-foot-7 Foster gives the team depth for its front court where it lost 6-11 PJ Hall, 6-10 Jack Clark and 6-8 RJ Godfrey from this past year’s team which reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Foster was the Redbirds’ second-leading scorer at 12.4 points a game last season. Foster is from Brooklyn, New York and spent his first three college seasons at Monmouth.

